History of Spontaneous Generation Summarized

in this video, we're going to use this timeline that you see down below to summarize the history of spontaneous generation. And so once again, we can use the following timeline to review the scientists who studied spontaneous generation and so notice that we have this timeline down below and branching off of this timeline, we have the specific scientists that studied spontaneous generation. And so here we can briefly review some of their Experiments. And so first, what we have is Francesco Redi, who was an Italian scientist in the 1600s, who was the first scientist to challenge or attempt to disprove spontaneous generation. And he showed that fly eggs and maggots do not spontaneously generate from decaying meat. And he showed that in fact these fly eggs and maggots, they actually come from flies themselves. And so he was one of the first to disprove spontaneous generation and try to prove biogenesis. But then there was John need him an English scientist from the 1700s who conducted experiments to attempt to prove spontaneous generation and disproved biogenesis. And so he set up an experiment to show that microbial growth can spontaneously generate. However, what john need him did not realize is that his experimental setup was flawed in several different ways. And so the microbial growth that he saw was not actually spontaneously generating, although he thought it was, but it wasn't until Lazaro's Fallon Zanni came around um that he pointed out the flaws and john Needham's experiment and by uh just tweaking john Needham's experiment by doing things such as melting the glass of the flash closed and also using longer boiling times. Uh Lazaro Stalin's Army was able to show that microbial growth does not spontaneously generate. However, uh some scientists still felt that uh spontaneous generation was still a possibility and that Lazaro spelling johnny was preventing some kind of vital source from the air uh to that was needed for spontaneous generation to get into the flask. And so louis Pasteur was a very clever scientist that came up with this swan neck flask that allowed that vital source from the air to get into the flask. However, it prevented microbes from the dust and air to from getting into the flask and so they got trapped in the bend of the flask. And so what louis Pasteur saw was that microbial growth never showed up in this flask? The swan neck flask, although some scientists that tried to replicate louis Pasteur's results would still find some microbial growth in the flask. And so john Tyndall was the one who came around and basically showed that there are some heat resistant types of microbes such as Endo's Force, for example, that can survive in some types of broth. And so that was the explanation for why some scientists could not replicate louis Pasteur's results. And so john tyndall basically supported louis pasture. And this is what uh basically finally disproved spontaneous generation and proved biogenesis. And so this here concludes our summary of the history of spontaneous generation, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

