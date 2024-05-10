12. Microbial Metabolism
Pentose-Phosphate Pathway
Examine the biosynthetic pathway for the production of the amino acids tryptophan, tyrosine, and phenylalanine in the figure. Where do the initial reactants (erythrose 4-phosphate and PEP) originate?
<IMAGE>
