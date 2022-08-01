in this video we're going to begin our lesson on mucous membranes which recall from our previous lesson videos is one of the physical barriers in the first line of defense in innate immunity. And so mucous membranes consist of an epithelial layer of cells and connective tissue that produces as its name implies mucus. And so mucus is a slightly viscous glycoprotein fluid that's going to be produced by goblet cells. And so these goblet cells are just cells that are going to produce components that are found in mucus and the mucus itself can protect and prevent line tracks from drying out. Now mucous membranes will line our digestive tract including our mouths, our nose, our esophagus, our, you know, our entire digestive system, our respiratory tract including our trachea and our lungs and our genital urinary tract as well. And so again, it will help to protect and prevent those line tracks from drying out now, although our bodies do have mechanisms to protect the mucous membranes, some of those mechanisms will get to talk about later in our course, it turns out the mucus membranes are commonly used by pathogens to enter our bodies. And so if we take a look at our image down below. Over here, on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you our map of the first line of defense in innate immunity and we're focusing in specifically on the physical barriers, specifically mucous membranes here in this video and so on. The right Over here, we're showing you the mucous membranes diagram and notice that it consists of these epithelial cells and connective tissue And notice that the goblet cells specifically are going to be the cells that produce the components found in the mucus. And so the notice that there is a mucus layer that is kind of lining uh these mucous membranes. And so the mucus here can trap microbes and the mucus can be washed out of the body and basically helped to protect our membranes. And so here's a micro graph showing you an image of the mucous membranes as well. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the mucous membranes. But as we move forward in our course, will be able to talk a little bit more about them and then apply the concepts that we've learned. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

