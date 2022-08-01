Map of Techniques for Cultivating Microbes

in this video, we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on techniques for cultivating microbes, which is down below right here. And so this image represents a map or an outline of our lesson moving forward. And as always, we're going to be following the map by following the left most branches first and then zooming out and covering the other branches in this order that you see right here. And so what's important to note about the techniques for cultivating microbes is that whenever you are cultivating microbes, it's really important to make sure that you're performing aseptic technique, which recall is just a specific series of techniques that helps to prevent contamination. And it could include things such as using a Bunsen burner to help prevent contamination or using gloves to help prevent contamination as well. And so, aseptic technique is something that's going to be important for all of these other techniques down below as well. Now, over here on the far left, what we're showing you are types of culture media and we'll talk more about these moving forward in our course. But this includes things like slants, deeps and Petri dishes. And then after we cover the types of culture media will move on to plating methods and we'll talk about specific plating methods such as the street plate method, the poor plate method and the spread plate method. And then last but not least we'll move on to counting cells. And so there are direct cell counts such as microscopic counts and sell counters. And there are also viable cell counts like plate counts, membrane filtration and most probable number or M. P. N. And then of course there is measuring biomass using a spectral tata motor or by direct weight. And so we'll be able to talk more about all of these different techniques as we move forward in our course. And again this is really just an outline of our lesson. So we'll start off by talking about the types of culture, media, and so I'll see you all in that lesson video.

