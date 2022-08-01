So now that we know from our last lesson video that there are two types of active transport primary, active transport and secondary active transport and this video, we're going to focus on primary active transport. And so primary Active transport is an A T P driven process that transports molecules against their concentration ingredients from areas of low concentration to areas of high concentration. And that is why it requires energy in the form of ATP. Now, once again, primary active transport is going to be driven directly by energy derived from a teepee, hydraulics, ISS and really, this is the biggest difference between primary and secondary active transport. Primary active transport is directly linked to a teepee, hydraulics, ISS. But secondary active transport is not as well learn moving forward talking about secondary active transport in another video. Now primary active transport can be used to generate and maintain very, very important concentration. Grady INTs for survival. And so we'll be able to talk about a very, very important primary active transport example in our next lesson video. But for now, let's take a look at the image that we have down below, which is showing US primary active transport. And so notice. Here we have a membrane, uh, here in the middle and notice that primary active transport is going to require the use of a membrane protein. And that membrane protein is going to use ATP directly, as we indicated up above, in order to transport molecules against their concentration. Grady int from an area of low concentration over here on this side of the membrane because they're only three molecules and it's still pumping them towards an area of higher concentration. And so you can see there is a much higher concentration over here. And so because this purple molecule is being pumped against its concentration, Grady in it requires active transport. And because 80 p is used directly, it is a form of primary active transport. And so a teepee here is really providing the energy that is required to pump the molecule across the membrane. And so this year concludes our introduction to primary active transport, and we'll be able to see a very specific example of primary active transport and our next lesson video when we talk about the sodium potassium pump. So I'll see you guys in that video

