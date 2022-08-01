So in our last lesson video, we introduce the different types of membrane associated proteins. But what in the world do these membrane associated proteins even do for a cell? Well, in this video, we're going to talk about some membrane protein functions. And so it's important to note that membrane associated proteins can actually perform a wide variety of functions. So many different functions that it's not possible toe list All of the membrane associated protein functions on this page, but what you'll notice is down below in this table, we're showing you guys some of the more common functions that membrane proteins can have. And so the first function here that we're showing you guys is recognition. And so some membrane associated proteins can be used purely for recognition and can mark the cell for identification. And so, just like your ID can identify you. Some membrane associated proteins can be used to identify the cell, and that allows our immune cells to distinguish healthy cells from foreign invading cells. Now, other membrane associated proteins can be used in Anchorage, and this allows a sell and a cell site of skeleton to be anchored to the E. C. M or the extra cellular matrix. Now, other membrane associated proteins can be used in trans duck shin specifically signal transaction so they can act as signal molecule receptors and transducer, a signal from the outside of the cell to the inside of the cell or vice versa. Transducer a signal from the inside of the cell to the outside of the cell, allowing for communication to occur. And so here we have an image of a signal receptor to remind you of that function. Now, other membrane associated proteins can act in transport and allow for molecular transport across the membrane, either from the outside of the cell to the inside of the cell or vice versa from the inside to the outside. And so, just like a car can be used to transport cargo membrane. Associated proteins can also be used to transport molecular cargo. Now, other membrane associated proteins function in linkage and basically can connect to cells via a protein linkage. And so, just like two paper clips can be linked together In this fashion, protein linkages again can link together two different cells, and then last but not least, other membrane associated proteins can function as enzymes. And, of course, we know that enzymes will catalyze and speed up the rate of chemical reactions. And so, of course, there are many, many different types of enzymatic processes, and these membrane associated proteins can act as many different types of enzymes to catalyze all of these different types of enzymatic processes. And so here we're showing you an image of an enzymatic process to remind you of that function. And so what you'll notice here is that the first letter of all of these general functions here actually spell out the word rattle. And so over here we have a rattle toe. Help remind you of these generalized functions. Now, as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to see some examples of how membrane associated proteins can function in these different ways. But for now, this is our general introduction to membrane protein functions, and I'll see you guys in our next video

