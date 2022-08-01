Measuring Total Weight

in this video, we're going to talk about yet another way to measure microbial growth. And that is through measuring the total weight. And so once again, another method to measure microbial growth is to use the total weight of the sample. And so in order to measure the weight, the cells in a liquid culture can be centrifuge dazed and a centrifuge is really just an instrument that looks like this one down below that is going to spin the samples incredibly fast to create centrifugal forces that will pull the cells towards the bottom of the container that they are in and helped to form what is known as a cell pellet or just a pellet at the very bottom of the tube that is being spun. Now the liquid media that remains above the cell pellet is going to be removed and the cell pellet or the pellet ID cells can then be weighed. Now the liquid that is removed here after centrifuge ation is called the super Nadin. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of measuring microbial growth by weight. And so notice. Over here, on the far left hand side, we have a tube that contains a liquid culture with microbial growth. And so we need to obtain this liquid cell culture and then take the container and place the container into an instrument known as a centrifuge, which is once again going to be an instrument that spins the sample incredibly fast to create centrifugal forces and to pull all of the cells towards the bottom of the tube to create a pellet. And so ultimately what we're doing is we are spinning the cells by centrifuge ation. And this helps to create the cell pellet at the very bottom of the tube. And so once again all of these cells that are free floating in the liquid culture in the beginning. Get pulled towards the bottom to create a cell pellet at the very bottom of the tube. And that's exactly what we see over here is the cell pellet and the liquid that remains above the cell pellet is referred to as the super Nadin. And it is carefully removed or decanted or poured out very carefully in order not to disrupt the cell pellet at the bottom of the tube. And then of course, the cell pellet is going to remain inside of the tube all by itself. And at that point, we can actually weigh the cell pellet to get its mass. And of course, prior to weighing the cell pellet here, you would have had to have weighed the tube prior uh the empty tube previous, so that you can subtract the weight of the pellet and the tube from the weight of the empty tube in order to get the weight of just the pellet. But ultimately, this process allows for obtaining the weight of the pellet and the greater the weight, the more microbial growth there is. And so by weighing cell, pellets were able to measure microbial growth. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on measuring the total weight to obtain uh to measure microbial growth, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

