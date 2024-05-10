9. Microscopes
Other Types of Staining
Problem 3.5a
Which of the following is not a functionally analogous pair of stains?
a. nigrosin and malachite green
b. crystal violet and carbolfuchsin
c. safranin and methylene blue
d. ethanol-acetone and acid-alcohol
e. All of the above pairs are functionally analogous.
