8. Eukaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
3:08 minutes
Problem 12.8a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 8–10:
a. Apicomplexa
b. ciliates
c. dinoflagellates
d. Microsporidia
These are obligate intracellular parasites that lack mitochondria.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
30
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos