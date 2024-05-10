8. Eukaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Eukaryotic Cilia & Flagella
1:43 minutes
Problem 4.13a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Eukaryotic flagella differ from prokaryotic flagella in that:
a. eukaryotic flagella use a rotary motion to propel the cell.
b. eukaryotic flagella are made of proteins.
c. eukaryotic flagella are not enclosed in a membrane.
d. eukaryotic flagella have a 9 +2 arrangement of microtubules.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice