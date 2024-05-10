16. Microbial Genetics
Mutant Detection
After scientists exposed cultures of Penicillium to agents X, Y, and Z, they examined the type and amount of penicillin produced by the altered fungi to find the one that is most effective. Agents X, Y, and Z were probably __________ .
a. recombinant cells
b. competent
c. mutagens
d. phages
