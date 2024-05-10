10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Measuring Growth by Membrane Filtration
Which of the following methods is best for counting fecal bacteria from a stream to determine the safety of the water for drinking?
a. dry weight
b. turbidity
c. viable plate counts
d. membrane filtration
