7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Introduction to Bacterial Cell Walls
Problem 3.7a
Which of the following statements is true?
a. The cell walls of bacteria are composed of peptidoglycan.
b. Peptidoglycan is a fatty acid.
c. Gram-positive bacterial walls have a relatively thin layer of peptidoglycan anchored to the cytoplasmic membrane by teichoic acids.
d. Peptidoglycan is found mainly in the cell walls of fungi, algae, and plants.
Verified Solution
