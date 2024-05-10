Which of the following statements is true?





a. The cell walls of bacteria are composed of peptidoglycan.

b. Peptidoglycan is a fatty acid.

c. Gram-positive bacterial walls have a relatively thin layer of peptidoglycan anchored to the cytoplasmic membrane by teichoic acids.

d. Peptidoglycan is found mainly in the cell walls of fungi, algae, and plants.