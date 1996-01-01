Skip to main content
Microbiology17. BiotechnologySouthern Blotting
Place the following steps of Southern Blotting in the correct order.
a) ______:Filter paper is incubated with the labeled DNA probe which anneals to the ssDNA fragments.
b) ______:Analyze gel to determine the presence of the DNA sequence of interest.
c) ______:Separate DNA fragments by size using gel electrophoresis.
d) ______:Denature DNA by soaking gel in a basic solution.
e) ______:Fragment unknown DNA sample(s) using restriction enzymes.

3:31m

Master Southern Blotting with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Southern Blotting
Jason Amores Sumpter
Steps of Southern Blotting
Jason Amores Sumpter
