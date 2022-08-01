in this video, we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on photosynthesis, which is down below right here. And so notice that this map is broken up into two parts. We've got the left part over here and the right part over here. And so notice that the left part is actually going to represent you carry attic photosynthesis and the right part over here is going to represent pro carry attic photosynthesis. And so moving forward in our course were mainly and predominantly going to be focusing on photosynthesis as it occurs in eukaryotes that contain chloroplasts, organelles. And so notice on the left hand side that we're showing you a chloroplast Oregon l which we know serves as the site of photosynthesis. And and that the light reactions and the Calvin cycle reactions together make up photosynthesis. And so, moving forward in our course, will be able to talk about photosynthesis mainly in the context of how it occurs in eukaryotes inside the chloroplast. And so one thing to note is that on the inside of the chloroplast here we have the strom A to remind you that this is the chloroplast. And on the outside of the chloroplast we have the cytoplasm of the cell. So this is still inside of the cell, just outside of the chloroplast organ. L now on the right hand side over here we have pro carry attic photosynthesis. And we will talk about pro carry out photosynthesis, but in a smaller amount moving forward. But one thing to notice that is the main difference between eukaryotic photosynthesis and pro carry out photosynthesis is the location of the reactions. And so notice that the light reactions in pro carry attic organ uh organisms uh is going to be found in the plasma membrane of the cell itself, whereas the light reactions uh and eukaryotic organisms occurs in the file. Opioids within the chloroplast also noticed that the Calvin cycle uh and pro Kerasiotes occurs in the cytoplasm, whereas the Calvin cycle and eukaryotes occurs in the shroh MMA of the chloroplast. And so the location is going to be different. And this is once again because pro Kerasiotes do not contain uh these chloroplasts organelles. And so once again, we'll get to talk a lot more about photosynthesis and these reactions as we move forward, we will mainly be focusing on eukaryotic photosynthesis, but we will get to talk a little bit about pro carry attic photosynthesis as well. So, I'll see you all in our next video

