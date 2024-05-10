18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Introduction to Bacteriophage Infections
Some antibiotics activate phage genes. MRSA releasing Panton-Valentine leukocidin is a toxin that can cause a life-threatening disease. Why can such a disease develop following antibiotic treatment?
