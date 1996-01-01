Hey everyone where us identify the types of inter molecular forces present in methyl amine. Looking at methyl amine, we can see that we have hydrogen bonding due to that nitrogen hydrogen bond and because they are polar, this automatically gives us disciple disciple interactions. And lastly, we know that every molecule or every atom has dispersion forces. So this is going to be our three inter molecular forces present in methyl amine. So I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

