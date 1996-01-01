Intermolecular Forces Practice Problems
Identify which of the following attractive forces is exhibited only between a nearby small highly electronegative atom and a hydrogen atom attached to a highly electronegative atom.
Identify which of the following attractive forces is exhibited only in polar molecules such as acetone molecules.
Choose from the following statements which correctly describe the intermolecular attractive force type: London dispersion forces.
I. These are attractive forces existing even in electrically neutral substances.
II. These are intermolecular attractive forces operating in all molecules.
III. These are the attractive forces that exist in nonpolar gases.
IV. These forces apply only to non-polar atoms and/or molecules.
V. Instantaneous dipole moment due to the motion of electrons in a molecule or atom
Solid, liquid, or gas – which will have the strongest intermolecular forces of attraction?
The structure of tetrahydrofuran (THF) is given below:
Which one of the two illustrations below correctly shows the H-bonding interactions between a THF molecule and a water molecule
The association of acetone (AcO) and ethanol (EtOH) in a solution forms an adduct by an intermolecular force that is represented as EtOH•AcO. The association reaction has an equilibrium constant of 0.781 at 267 K. What is the possible structure for the adduct?
Phthalic acid is an aromatic dicarboxylic acid that forms intramolecular hydrogen bonds. Draw the structure of the compound with the hydrogen bonding interaction.
What is the dominant intermolecular force present between solvent molecules, between solute molecules and between a solute and solvent molecule when propanol (CH3CH2CH2OH) is dissolved in diethyl ether ((C2H5)2O)?
Small alcohols, up to four carbon atoms, are completely miscible with water. Alcohols form hydrogen bonds when dissolved in water. Identify which one of the following hydrogen-bonding interactions between an alcohol molecule and surrounding water molecules is correctly drawn.
Which one of the following substances has the weakest dipole-dipole interactions?
Ar, HCl, CH3Br
The formation of ordered structures in liquid crystals is dependent on intermolecular interactions. What intermolecular forces are present in the following sample?
i. Hydrogen bonding
ii. Dipole-dipole interaction
iii. Dispersion forces
iv. Ion-dipole interaction
v. Induced-dipole interaction
Choose all of the intermolecular forces found in ethanoic acid.
i. Hydrogen bonding
ii. Dipole-dipole interaction
iii. Dispersion forces
iv. Ion-dipole interaction
v. Induced-dipole interaction
When propanol is mixed with methanol, a solution is formed. How many hydrogen bonds are formed between the propanol and methanol molecules in the mixture? Assume that a propanol molecule is surrounded by methanol molecules. Sketch the hydrogen bonding interactions. Before drawing any hydrogen bonds, add lone pairs on the O atoms.
Why can AlCl4-, a tetrahedral polyatomic anion, form ionic liquids but SeO42-, a larger tetrahedral polyatomic ion, cannot?
Compare the average energy of attraction and the average kinetic energy of particles, which have an equal average energy of attraction and average kinetic energy?
Give the arrangement of the following in increasing intermolecular energy of attraction if butane is a gas, KMnO4 is a solid, and Br2 is a liquid at room temperature
Which statement is false based on the images shown?
a. (i) exhibits hydrogen bonding
b. (ii) exhibits ion-dipole bonding
c. (iii) exhibits dipole-dipole bonding
d. (iv) exhibits London dispersion forces
In order to convert CH3CH2COOH from liquid to gas, what intermolecular force must be overcome?
In an ammonia solution, which atom in NH3 would you expect a cation to be closer to?
Identify which statement/s describe or explain hydrogen bonding between H2O molecules.
a. The partial negative charge of oxygen attracts the partial positive charge on hydrogen in another molecule.
b. The partial negative charge of oxygen attracts the partial positive charge on hydrogen on the same molecule.
c. Due to unequal sharing of electrons and bent structure, the H2O molecule is polar.
d. The hydrogen atoms in each water molecule attract each other making hydrogen bonds.
e. The positive charge of oxygen attracts the partial negative charge on hydrogen in another molecule.
Identify which of the following molecules can form h-bonds with water
a) CH3COCH3
b) CH3OH
c) (CH3)2CHCOOH
d) C3H8
Identify which of the following molecules can exhibit hydrogen bonding as a pure liquid.
Identify the compound below whose strongest intermolecular force are dipole-dipole forces
a. CBr4
b. AlCl3
c. O2
d. NH2CH3
e. CH3OCH3
Identify the type/s of intermolecular forces that are present between an ammonia (NH3) molecule and a chloroform (CHCl3) molecule.
Identify the type of intermolecular forces needed to be overcome in order to evaporate the liquid, NH3
Arrange the compounds below in order of increasing strength of intermolecular forces
Br2
I2
NH(CH3)2
Identify the intermolecular forces present in each compound:
i. sulfur dichloride
ii. carbon tetrafluoride
iii. CH2F2 (dichloromethane)
iv. ammonia
Identify the type of force involved in the situations below as either intermolecular or intramolecular
i. boiling of water
ii. the formation of H2O in a fuel cell through the combination of H2 and O2
iii. vulcanization covalently bonds the rubber in tire
iv. coffee dissolves in water
v. Liquid flowing in a narrow space due to capillary action
Arrange the following types of intermolecular forces in increasing order of strength
i) Van der waals forces
ii) dipole-dipole interactions
iii) ion-dipole interactions
iv) hydrogen bonding
Which of the following would be expected to form hydrogen bonds with water? Choose all that apply. a) acetic acid b) propanamide c) methyl propanoate d) cyclobutane e) None of the above
Which of the following molecules only exhibits dispersion forces as their major intermolecular forces of attraction?
(i) XeF4 (ii) CHCl3 (iii) SO2 (iv) AsCl5 (v) PCl3
To which elements should hydrogen be bonded in order for a molecule to exhibit hydrogen bonding?
True or False. Based on intermolecular forces, the stronger London dispersion force exhibited by I2 is the reason why I2 is a solid at room temperature and Br2 is a liquid under the same conditions.