Intermolecular Forces Example 2

here, it says we need to identify the major type of inter molecular forces between the particles of each of the following. So first, we're gonna start out with N two. Since it's just nitrogen connected to each other, they have the same electro negativity and therefore there'll be no difference in their electro negativity is. So This would represent a non polar Covalin compound and therefore London Dispersion or dispersion forces or Van Der Waals forces would be the answer for the next one. We have ch three Oh h Here we have hydrogen directly connected to oxygen, which means that this molecule can do hydrogen bonding with other molecules. So here would be hydrogen bonding as this major into molecular force for the next one, we have ch four and water. We know that water is a polar solvent and CH four is a hydrocarbon, so it's non polar. When you have a non polar the polar, that means that this is di pole induced dipole. Next we have ch three cl. So here we have carbon in the center, connected to three hydrogen and one chlorine. Because the central element is connected to different surrounding elements, It's a polar Covalin compound and therefore it's Inter Molecular Force would be disciple disciple. And then finally, here we have potassium chloride and CHD, always, which is methanol. So potassium chloride is an ionic compounds, and it's connected to a metal and nonmetal. And C30. H has hydrogen bonding, like we said earlier, which means that it's polar because hydrogen bonding is a polar force. So remember, when you have an ionic compound with a polar substance, then the inter molecular force is ion dipole. So that's what we can say in terms of the inter molecular forces for each one of these options, so those would be our final answers.

