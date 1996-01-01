Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A chemist decomposes samples of several compounds; the masses of their constituent elements are listed. Calculate the empirical formula for each compound. c. 2.128 g Be, 7.557 g S, 15.107 g O

