Hello everyone. So we're asked to identify the empirical formula for a compound that has the following masters of elements. We need to first convert our grams into moles regularly. 3.596 grams of beryllium. And we need to use the molar mass, which is going to be 9.01 in one mold of beryllium. Let's give us 0.4 balls a beryllium. Then we have 12.771 grams of sulfur. And the Mueller Masters 32.07 g and one more of sulfur. Just give us 0.4 balls of sulfur. And we have 25 1531 grams of oxygen. And in one mole of oxygen We have 16 g of oxygen. Let's give us 1.6 moles of oxygen. And now we need to find the smallest ratio by dividing by the smallest number of moles. So for beryllium With 0. By by 0.4, Did she give us one For sulfur? It was 0.4 Divided by 0.4. You give us one For oxygen at 1.6 By by 0.4. Would you give us 4? So for the formula, we're going to be S. 04. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

