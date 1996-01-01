Hello everyone today, we are being given an image for Isil plantain and X. Hexane and asked what their empirical formulas are. Well, empirical formulas are the smallest whole number ratio of elements. And so if you look at a painting, we see that we have five carbons As well as hydrogen and for hex saying we see that we have six carbons and 14 hydrogen. Now for ice, a plantain, there isn't a common denominator between five and 12. So that remains as is. However, for hexane, we know that or we see that we can divide both six and 14 by two. So if we go ahead and do that, We will have a final answer of C3H7 as the empirical formula. And this is our answer. I hope this helps. And until next time.

