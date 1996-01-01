Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Calculate the empirical formula for each stimulant based on its elemental mass percent composition. a. nicotine (found in tobacco leaves): C 74.03%, H 8.70%, N 17.27%

