Hello. Everyone in this country have a sample of the compound has 8.92 g of And 5.78 g of flooring were asked like the empirical formula for the compound. The first thing we need to do is convert the grams into moles. We have 8.92 grams of And we need to use the molar mass of 10 which is going to be 118 .7, 1 g and one more of 10. And this will give us 0.075 balls of 10. And we have 5.7 grams of Florence And we have 19 grams of Florence and one more a florin. And this will give us 0.3 balls a florin. And now we need to find the smallest ratio by dividing by the smallest number of moles Which is going to be 0.075. But for 10 It was 0.075 Guided by 0.075. Just give us one if a floor drain 0.3 Divided by 0.075. And this gives us four. But for the formula we're going to have S. N. F. Four. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

