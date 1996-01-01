Hello everyone in this question, we're asked to identify the empirical and molecular formula of cyclo hexane. It says we have six carbon atoms And 12 Hydrogen Atoms. The molecular formula Going to be the actual formula. So this is going to be C6, Age 12 in the empirical formula. This is going to be the simplified version with the lowest whole number ratios of the most. If we take C6, age 12 In the five x We're gonna get CH two and this is gonna be our empirical formula. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.

