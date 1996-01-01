Channels
3. Chemical Reactions
Empirical Formula
Problem
Combustion analysis of a 31.472 mg sample of the widely used flame retardant Decabrom gave 1.444 mg of CO2. Is the molecular formula of Decabrom C12Br10 or C12Br10O?
Relevant Solution
