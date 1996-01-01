Hello. Everyone in this question were given the following percentages and were asked calculate the empirical formula. This is 100% in total. So we're going to assume 100 g of the compound. So the first thing we need to do is convert the percentages into grams. We have 15 .74 g of sodium. And now we need to convert the grams into moles on one wall of sodium. We have 22 .99 g of sodium, which is the Mueller mass on the periodic table. And this will give us 0.68 Morales of sodium. And then you have 19.23 grams of silicon And the Muller Mass. It's going to be 28 .09 g and one more. And this will give us 0.68 of silicon And then we have 65.03 grams of flooring. And the molar mass is going to be 19 g of flooring and one mole a flooring. And this will give us 3.42 balls a flooring. And now we need to find the smallest ratio by dividing by the smallest number of moles. Which in this case is going to be 0.68. So for sodium We have 0.68. By by 0.68. Just give us one For silicon. We have 0.68. What about 0.68 Mr give us one and for florian With 3.42 What about 0.68. And this again was five. So for the empirical formula we're going to get in a. S. I. F. Five. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.

