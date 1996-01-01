Hello. Everyone in this question was given the following percentages and we need to calculate the empirical formula. This is gonna be 100% in total. We're going to assume that we have 100 g of the compound. So the first thing we can do is convert the percentages into grams. We have 64 126 grams of carbon. Now we can convert grams to most. So in one mode of carbon, 12.01 g. And that'll give us 5.35 balls of carbon. And then we have 7.21g of hydrogen And then one more of hydrogen Of 1.01 g. And this will give us 7.14 balls of hydrogen. There are 28 on fire four grams of oxygen. And in one mold of oxygen. F 16 grams of oxygen. And this will give us 1.78 moles of oxygen. And now we need to find the smallest ratio by dividing by the smallest number of moles. Go for carbon. There are 5.35 By about 1.78. This will give us three or hydrogen. I have 7.14. About about 1.78. Nice to give us four. And for oxygen The 1.78. What about 1.78? Just give us one. So we're gonna have seed three, age four. Oh, there's going to be a thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

