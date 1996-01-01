Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Air conditioners not only cool air, but dry it as well. A room in a
home measures 6.0 m * 10.0 m * 2.2 m. If the outdoor temperature
is 30 °C and the partial pressure of water in the air is
85% of the vapor pressure of water at this temperature, what
mass of water must be removed from the air each time the volume
of air in the room is cycled through the air conditioner?
(Assume that all of the water must be removed from the air.)
The vapor pressure for water at 30 °C is 31.8 torr.