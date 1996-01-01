Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

In an experiment reported in the scientific literature, male cockroaches were made to run at different speeds on a miniature treadmill while their oxygen consumption was measured. In 30 minutes the average cockroach (running at 0.08 km/h) consumed 1.0 mL of O2 at 101.33 kPa pressure and 20 °C per gram of insect mass. (a) How many moles of O2 would be consumed in 1 day by a 6.3-g cockroach moving at this speed?

Similar Solution

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.