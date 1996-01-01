Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
In an experiment reported in the scientific literature, male
cockroaches were made to run at different speeds on a miniature
treadmill while their oxygen consumption was measured.
In 30 minutes the average cockroach (running at 0.08 km/h)
consumed 1.0 mL of O2 at 101.33 kPa pressure and 20 °C per
gram of insect mass. (a) How many moles of O2 would be consumed
in 1 day by a 6.3-g cockroach moving at this speed?