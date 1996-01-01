The Ideal Gas Law Practice Problems

The reaction of oxalic acid (H 2 C 2 O 4 ) and potassium chlorate (KClO 4 ) produces potassium carbonate (K 2 CO 3 ), water, gas X, and gas Y:

H 2 C 2 O 4 (aq) + KClO 4 (aq) → K 2 CO 3 (aq) + H 2 O(l) + X(g) + Y(g)

The gases were collected and placed in a 1.50 L vessel at 27.0°C. The final pressure of the vessel is 552 mmHg. Calculate the total moles of gas present.