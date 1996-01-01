Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
The reaction NO1g2 + NO21g2 ∆ N2O31g2 takes place in the atmosphere with Kc = 13 at 298 K. A gas mixture is prepared with 2.0 mol NO and 3.0 mol NO2 and an initial total pressure of 1.65 atm. (b) What is the volume of the container?

