Hi everyone for this problem we're told in five minutes, an average male person consumes 214 mL of oxygen at 1 80 M and 25 degrees Celsius per kilogram of body weight. We need to calculate the moles of oxygen consumed by a kg male and eight hours. Okay, so we're looking to calculate moles of oxygen. And here since we're dealing with gasses, we need our ideal gas law and that is P. V. Is equal to N. R. T. So N. Is our moles. And so we need to isolate R. N. Because we're calculating moles of oxygen. So to rearrange this we need to divide both sides by R. T. And when we do that we get N. Is equal to P. V. Over R. T. Okay, so let's go ahead and solve for moles of oxygen gas in five minutes for the for the average male. So we're given for that scenario, we're told that our pressure Is one a. t. m. Our temperature is 25°C and our volume is 214 ml. So P is equal to one a. t. m. V. Is 214 mL. We need to convert these two leaders and to do that, we know in one millimeter there's 10 to the negative. Three leaders are volume in leaders is 0.214 liters. Our our is our gas constant. That we should know 0. leaders time, atmosphere over more times Kelvin. And then our temperature they tell us is 25°C. But our temperature and our constant is in Kelvin. So we need to convert this degree C to Kelvin. And we do that by adding 273.15. We get a final temperature in Kelvin to be 298. kelvin. So we have everything that we need to solve for moles of oxygen gas and the average male in five minutes. So let's go ahead and plug all of that in. So we get N. Is equal to one A. T. M times 0. leaders over R r 0. Leaders times a T. M over Mole Times Kelvin. And our temperature is 298.15 Kelvin. Okay, so because we're looking for moles here, everything should cancel and we should just be left with the unit of mole. So let's just confirm our ATM cancels. Our kelvin cancels our leader cancels and we're left with moles, which is what we're looking for. So our moles Is equal to 800 or 8.75 Times 10 to the -3 moles of oxygen. And this is How much oxygen is consumed in five minutes. That's the first scenario. So the question asked us to calculate the moles of oxygen consumed by a 70 kg male in eight hours. So what we can do now is use this as our starting point Because we know that we have 8.75 times 10 to the negative three moles of oxygen gas per five minutes. We can use that to calculate how many moles of oxygen is consumed by 70 kg male in eight hours. So let's convert this to hours. So we have in one hour, there's 60 minutes, so our minutes cancel and we're in units of hours, which is perfect. Now Were asked about eight hours. So We have eight hours, We can put that over one. And they asked us about a 70 kg male. So 70 kg over one. So we're technically just multiplying it. Bye. Our eight hours and our 70 kg. So here are ours, canceled. Okay? So we have moles of oxygen gas and then we have our kilograms. Okay, so we get a final answer of 58 eight malls of oxygen gas. Okay, this is going to be our final answer. This is the moles of oxygen consumed by 70 kg male and eight hours. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful

