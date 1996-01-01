Hess's Law Practice Problems

Consider the following hypothetical reaction D and E occurring in two steps to form G:

(1) D + E → F ΔH° = +50 kJ/mol

(2) F + E → G ΔH° = +100 kJ/mol

In the following Hess's law diagram, identify the arrow that corresponds to each step and determine the arrow that corresponds to the overall reaction. Identify the location of the products and the reactants.