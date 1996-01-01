Hess's Law Practice Problems
Consider the following hypothetical reaction D and E occurring in two steps to form G:
(1) D + E → F ΔH° = +50 kJ/mol
(2) F + E → G ΔH° = +100 kJ/mol
In the following Hess's law diagram, identify the arrow that corresponds to each step and determine the arrow that corresponds to the overall reaction. Identify the location of the products and the reactants.
Consider the formation of X and X forming which occurs in two steps as shown below:
(i) W + 2X → 2Y ΔH° = +100 kJ
(ii) X + 2Y → 2Z ΔH° = –60 kJ
(iii) W + 3X → 2Z ΔH° = ?
Select the Hess's law diagram that best depicts the individual reactions and the overall process.
Select the correct addition of (i) and (ii) to get (iii)
(i) POCl3 + Cl2 → PCl5 + 1/2 O2
(ii) PCl3 + Cl2 → PCl5
(iii) 2 POCl3 → 2 PCl3 + O2
a.
POCl3 + Cl2 → PCl5 + 1/2 O2
PCl3 + 1/2 O2 → POCl3
________________________
PCl3 + Cl2 → PCl5
b.
POCl3 + Cl2 → PCl5 + 1/2 O2
PCl5 → PCl3 + Cl2
________________________
POCl3 → PCl3 + 1/2 O2
c.
2 [ POCl3 + Cl2 → PCl5 + O2 ]
2 [ PCl3 + O2 → 2 POCl3 ]
________________________
2 POCl3 → 2 PCl3 + O2
d.
2 [ POCl3 + Cl2 → PCl5 + 1/2 O2 ]
2 [ PCl5 → PCl3 + Cl2 ]
________________________
2 POCl3 → 2 PCl3 + O2
Using Hess's Law, draw the enthalpy diagram for the substances present in the following reactions
Y → Z ΔH = -120 kJ
Z → X ΔH = -70 kJ
Determine the enthalpy of the reaction using Hess's law
Ag2O (s) + 2 HCl (aq) → 2 AgCl (s) + H2 (g) + O2 (g)
Given the following data
2 Ag (s) + 1/2 O2 (g) → Ag2O (s) ΔH = -31.1 kJ/mol
Ag (s) + 1/2 Cl2 (g) → AgCl (s) ΔH = -127.0 kJ/mol
H2O (l) + Cl2 (g) → 2 HCl (aq) + 1/2 O2 (g) ΔH = -48.6 kJ/mol
H2 (g) + O2 (g) → H2O (l) ΔH = - 285.8 kJ/mol
Determine the enthalpy of the reaction using Hess's law
FeS2 + 5/2 O2 → FeO + 2 SO2
Given the following data
Fe + 2 S → → FeS2 ΔH = -178.2 kJ/mol
Fe + 1/2 O2 → FeO ΔH = -272.0 kJ/mol
S + O2 → SO2 ΔH = −296.8 kJ/mol
Given the following enthalpies of reaction
S + O2 → SO2 ΔH = -296.8 kJ/mol
S + 3/2 O2 → SO3 ΔH = -395.7 kJ/mol
Determine the enthalpy change for the following
SO2 + 1/2 O2 → SO3
Write the balanced forward reaction for the combustion of isooctane and calculate the enthalpy of the reaction
C8H18 (l) + 25/2 O2 (g)⟶ 8 CO2 (g) + 9 H2O(l) ΔH = −5461 kJ/mol
Given the following data:
H2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → H2O(l) ΔH = –285.8 kJ
N2O5(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(l) ΔH = –76.6 kJ
1/2 N2(g) + 3/2 O2(g) + 1/2 H2(g) ΔH = –174.1 kJ
Calculate ΔH for 2 N2O5(g) → 2 N2(g) + 5 O2(g)
Calculate ΔH for the reaction 2 SO3(g) → 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) using the corresponding formation equations of SO3(g) (ΔHf° = –395.7 kJ) and SO2(g) (ΔHf° = –296.8 kJ).
Given the following data:
3 O2(g) + 4 NH3(g) → 2 N2(g) + 6 H2O(l), ΔH = –1530 kJ
5 O2(g) + 4 NH3(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(l), ΔH = –1170 kJ
Calculate ΔH for O2(g) + N2(g) → 2NO(g)
Given 2 A + 2 B → 2 C + D, ΔH = –200 kJ, calculate ΔH for each of the following reaction:
i) 2 C + D → 2 A + 2 B
ii) 4 A + 4 B → 4 C + 2 D
iii) 6 C + 3 D → 6 A + 6 B
Using the given information, calculate ΔH°rxn for the following reaction P4O10(s) + 6 PCl5(g) → 10 Cl3PO(g).
a) P4(s) + 6 Cl2(g) → 4 PCl3(g) ΔH° = −1225.6 kJ
b) P4(s) + 5 O2(g) → P4O10(s) ΔH° = −2967.3 kJ
c) PCl3(g) + Cl2(g) → PCl5(g) ΔH° = −84.2 kJ
d) PCl3(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → Cl3PO(g) ΔH° = −285.7 kJ
Calculate ΔH°rxn for the following reaction: 2 C(s) + H2(g) → C2H2(g)
Use the given data below:
C2H2(g) + 5/2 O2(g) → 2 CO2(g) + H2O(l) ΔH° = −1299.5 kJ
C(s) + O2(g) → CO2(g) ΔH° = −393.5 kJ
H2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → H2O(l) ΔH° = −285.8 kJ
From the following data, calculate ΔH°rxn for the conversion of graphite to diamond.
C(s, graphite) + O2(g) → CO2(g) ΔH° = −393.5 kJ
C(s, diamond) + O2(g) → CO2(g) ΔH° = −395.4 kJ
Consider the dissolution of CaCl2. Determine ΔH for the reverse reaction.
CaCl2(s) → Ca2+(aq) + 2 Cl–(aq) ΔH = –81.5 kJ/mol
Given the following formation reactions and their enthalpies of formation
(reaction 1) C (s) + 2 H2 (g) + 1/8 S8 (s) → CH3SH (g) ΔH = –22.9 kJ
(reaction 2) C (s) + 1/8 S8 (s) → CS (g) ΔH = 234.0 kJ
find ΔH for the reaction:
CS (g) + 2 H2 (g) → CH3SH (g)
Given the following formation reactions and their enthalpies of formation
(reaction 1) 1/2 H2 (g) + 1/2 Cl2 (g) → HCl (g) ΔH = –92.3 kJ
(reaction 2) C (s) + 2 Cl2 (g) → CCl4 (g) ΔH = –95.7 kJ
(reaction 3) C (s) + 1/2 H2 (g) + 3/2 Cl2 (g) → CHCl3 (g) ΔH = –102.7 kJ
find ΔH for the reaction:
CHCl3 (g) + Cl2 (g) → HCl (g) + CCl4 (g)
A liquid hydrocarbon decomposes into a gaseous substance according to the following hypothetical reaction:
A (l) → 2 B (g)
Assuming that the enthalpy change for this reaction is +535 kJ, determine the enthalpy change for the reverse reaction.
Given the hypothetical reactions below, use ΔHA to derive the value of ΔHB.
A: X + 2 Y → 3 Z ΔHA
B: 6 Z → 2 X + 4 Y ΔHB = ?
The reaction of P4(g) and chlorine gas to form PCl5(g) has a ΔH = –433.8 kJ/mol. On the other hand, the reaction of PCl3(g) and chlorine gas to form PCl5(g) has a ΔH = –87.9 kJ/mol. In these conditions, what is the enthalpy of the formation of PCl3(g)?
At 600 K, the reaction H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2HI(g) has Kp = 35.5. What is the value of Kp for the reaction 2HI(g) ⇌ H2(g) + I2(g) at the same temperature?
The Kp for the following reaction is 1.10x1010 at 78.5 °C.
N2H4 (g) + H2 (g) → 2 NH3 (g)
What will be the Kp value if the following equation became
2 NH3 (g) → N2H4 (g) + H2 (g)?
The Kc for the following reaction is 8.68x103 at 27.9 °C.
2 NO (g) + O2 (g) → N2O4 (g)
What will be the Kc value if the following equation became
NO (g) + 1/2 O2 (g) → 1/2 N2O4 (g) ?