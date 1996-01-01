Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
The reaction of A with B to give D proceeds in two steps: (1) A + B → C ΔH° = -20 kJ (2) C + B → D ΔH° = +50 kJ (3) A + 2B → D ΔH° = ? (a) Which Hess’s law diagram represents the reaction steps and the overall reaction? Diagram 1 Diagram 2

