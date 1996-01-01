Hey everyone. So here it says, considered the dissolution of calcium chloride determine the entropy that change in entropy for the reverse reaction. Alright, so here we have calcium chloride solid breaking down to give us calcium ion plus two chloride ions. Here, the entropy of reaction for this is negative 81.5 kg per mole. Here we have to do the reverse of it. So now our products will become our reactant. So calcium ion plus two chloride ions well combined together to give me my one mole of calcium chloride solid. Now remember that when you reverse the reaction, you also are going to have to reverse the sign of Delta H. Here it started off as negative 81.5 Na becomes positive 81.5 and it'll still be killer joules per mole. So this would be my final answer for the reverse reaction for the dissolution of calcium chloride.

