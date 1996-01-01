The industrial degreasing solvent methylene chloride, CH2Cl2, is prepared from methane by reaction with chlorine: CH4(g) + 2 Cl2(g) → CH2Cl2(g) + 2 HCl(g) Use the following data to calcualte ΔH° in kilojoules for the reaction: CH4(g) + Cl2(g) → CH3Cl(g) + HCl(g) ΔH° = -98.3 kJ CH3Cl(g) + Cl2(g) → CH2Cl2(g) + HCl(g) ΔH° = -104 kJ
