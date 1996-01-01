Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the primary purpose of differential media in microbiology?
A blood agar plate is a common type of differential media. If there are different species of bacteria on a blood agar plate, what will the zones of clearance around the bacteria show you?
Streptococcus pneumoniae is an alpha-hemolytic bacterial species. If Streptococcus pneumoniae is grown on a blood agar plate, what characteristics will the zone of clearance for this species have?
A bacterial specimen exhibits the following growth on blood agar. What can you most reasonably conclude about the bacterium? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. It is not S. pyogenes.
b. It is alpha hemolytic.
c. It is beta hemolytic.
d. It is gamma hemolytic.
e. It is Gram-positive.