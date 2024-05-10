21. Principles of Disease
After receiving a corneal transplant, a patient developed dementia and loss of motor function, then became comatose and died. Cultures were negative. Serological tests were negative. Autopsy revealed spongiform degeneration of brain tissue. The patient most likely had
a. rabies.
b. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.
c. botulism.
d. tetanus.
e. leprosy.
