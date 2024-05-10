21. Principles of Disease
Introduction to Avoiding Host Defense Mechanisms
Problem 22.3a
A 12-year-old child hospitalized for Guillain-Barré syndrome had a 4-day history of headache, dizziness, fever, sore throat, and weakness of legs. Seizures began 2 weeks later. Bacterial cultures were negative. The child died 3 weeks after hospitalization. An autopsy revealed inclusions in brain cells that tested positive in an immunofluorescence test. This patient probably had
a. rabies.
b. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.
c. botulism.
d. tetanus.
e. leprosy.
Verified Solution
