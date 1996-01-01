The scanning, low, and high power objectives are mounted on the:
revolving nosepiece
base
stage
coarse adjustment knob
Understand the function of each part of the microscope: the base supports the microscope, the stage holds the slide, the coarse adjustment knob moves the stage or objective lenses for focusing, and the revolving nosepiece holds and allows rotation of the objective lenses.
Recall that the scanning, low, and high power objectives are different lenses that need to be switched during observation to change magnification.
Identify which part allows the user to rotate and switch between these objective lenses easily.
Recognize that the revolving nosepiece is the component designed to hold multiple objective lenses and rotate them into position over the slide.
Conclude that the scanning, low, and high power objectives are mounted on the revolving nosepiece.
