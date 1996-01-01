When preparing a wet mount specimen for viewing under a microscope, the specimen should be covered with which of the following?
A
A test tube
B
A petri dish
C
A coverslip
D
A filter paper
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a wet mount preparation: it is used to observe living microorganisms or cells in a liquid medium under a microscope.
Identify the components involved in preparing a wet mount: a clean microscope slide, a drop of the specimen (usually in liquid form), and a covering material to protect the specimen and the microscope lens.
Recall that the covering material must be thin and transparent to allow light to pass through and provide a clear view of the specimen without distortion.
Recognize that a coverslip is a small, thin piece of glass or plastic placed gently over the specimen drop to flatten the liquid, prevent evaporation, and protect the microscope objective lens from contacting the specimen.
Conclude that among the options given (test tube, petri dish, coverslip, filter paper), the coverslip is the correct choice for covering a wet mount specimen.
