Which of the following is true regarding poisonings in the context of microbiology?
A
Poisonings only occur through direct contact with bacteria.
B
Poisonings can result from toxins produced by certain microorganisms.
C
All poisonings are caused by viral infections.
D
Poisonings are always non-life-threatening.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of poisoning in microbiology: it typically refers to the harmful effects caused by toxins produced by microorganisms, not just by the presence of the microorganisms themselves.
Recognize that poisonings are not limited to direct contact with bacteria; toxins can be ingested, inhaled, or absorbed, causing illness without direct bacterial contact.
Recall that viruses do not produce toxins in the same way bacteria or fungi do, so poisonings are generally not caused by viral infections.
Consider the severity of poisonings: some microbial toxins can be life-threatening, so the statement that poisonings are always non-life-threatening is incorrect.
Conclude that the true statement is that poisonings can result from toxins produced by certain microorganisms, highlighting the role of microbial toxins in causing poisoning.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason