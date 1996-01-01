Which of the following best explains how penicillin-sensitive Streptococcus could grow in the presence of penicillin?
A
The bacteria acquired a plasmid encoding a beta-lactamase enzyme.
B
The bacteria increased production of peptidoglycan.
C
The bacteria switched to anaerobic metabolism.
D
The bacteria formed endospores to resist penicillin.
Understand the mechanism of action of penicillin: Penicillin targets bacterial cell wall synthesis by inhibiting the enzyme transpeptidase, which is essential for cross-linking peptidoglycan layers.
Recognize that penicillin-sensitive Streptococcus normally cannot grow in the presence of penicillin because the drug disrupts their cell wall, leading to cell lysis.
Consider how bacteria can develop resistance: One common method is acquiring a plasmid that encodes beta-lactamase, an enzyme that breaks down the beta-lactam ring of penicillin, rendering it ineffective.
Evaluate the other options: increased peptidoglycan production does not prevent penicillin from inhibiting cross-linking; switching to anaerobic metabolism does not affect penicillin's mechanism; forming endospores is not a typical response of Streptococcus and does not confer penicillin resistance.
Conclude that the best explanation for growth in the presence of penicillin is the acquisition of a plasmid encoding beta-lactamase, which enzymatically inactivates penicillin.
