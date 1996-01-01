Which characteristic do viruses share with living things?
A
They contain genetic material such as DNA or RNA.
B
They can reproduce independently without a host.
C
They possess cellular organelles like mitochondria.
D
They carry out metabolic processes on their own.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking about a characteristic that viruses share with living organisms. Living things have several defining features, such as containing genetic material, the ability to reproduce, having cellular structures, and carrying out metabolism.
Step 2: Review the options given: (a) viruses contain genetic material such as DNA or RNA, (b) viruses can reproduce independently without a host, (c) viruses possess cellular organelles like mitochondria, and (d) viruses carry out metabolic processes on their own.
Step 3: Recall that viruses do contain genetic material, either DNA or RNA, which is essential for storing the information needed to replicate and produce new virus particles.
Step 4: Recognize that viruses cannot reproduce independently; they require a host cell to replicate, so option (b) is incorrect.
Step 5: Note that viruses lack cellular organelles and do not carry out metabolic processes on their own, which distinguishes them from living cells.
