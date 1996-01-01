Which of the following is NOT a way to transmit the virus that causes HIV?
A
Casual contact such as hugging or shaking hands
B
Mother-to-child transmission during childbirth
C
Sharing needles contaminated with blood
D
Unprotected sexual contact with an infected person
Step 1: Understand the modes of transmission for the virus that causes HIV. HIV is primarily transmitted through specific body fluids such as blood, semen, vaginal fluids, rectal fluids, and breast milk.
Step 2: Identify common routes of HIV transmission, which include unprotected sexual contact with an infected person, sharing needles contaminated with infected blood, and mother-to-child transmission during childbirth or breastfeeding.
Step 3: Recognize that casual contact, such as hugging or shaking hands, does not involve exchange of body fluids and therefore does not transmit HIV.
Step 4: Compare each option given in the problem to the known transmission routes and determine which one does not fit the criteria for HIV transmission.
Step 5: Conclude that casual contact such as hugging or shaking hands is NOT a way to transmit HIV, while the other options are established transmission routes.
