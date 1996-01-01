Which statement best explains how the structures of the fruiting body and hyphae in fungi relate to their functions?
A
The fruiting body and hyphae have identical functions in fungal reproduction.
B
Both the fruiting body and hyphae are primarily involved in photosynthesis.
C
The fruiting body is specialized for spore production and dispersal, while hyphae are filamentous structures that absorb nutrients from the environment.
D
Hyphae are responsible for spore dispersal, while the fruiting body absorbs nutrients.
Step 1: Understand the basic structures of fungi involved in the question: the fruiting body and the hyphae. The fruiting body is a visible reproductive structure, while hyphae are thread-like filaments that make up the main body of the fungus.
Step 2: Recall the primary function of hyphae. Hyphae grow and spread through the substrate (such as soil or decaying matter) and are responsible for absorbing nutrients by secreting enzymes that break down organic material.
Step 3: Consider the role of the fruiting body. The fruiting body is specialized for producing and releasing spores, which are reproductive units that allow the fungus to spread and colonize new environments.
Step 4: Compare the functions of both structures. Hyphae focus on nutrient absorption and growth, while the fruiting body focuses on reproduction through spore production and dispersal.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct explanation is that the fruiting body is specialized for spore production and dispersal, whereas hyphae are filamentous structures that absorb nutrients from the environment.
