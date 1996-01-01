Which of the following statements about microbes is false?
A
Some microbes are essential for processes like nitrogen fixation.
B
All microbes are harmful to humans.
C
Microbes include bacteria, archaea, fungi, and some protists.
D
Microbes can be found in extreme environments such as hot springs and deep-sea vents.
Step 1: Understand the role of microbes in the environment. Many microbes perform essential functions such as nitrogen fixation, which is crucial for converting atmospheric nitrogen into forms usable by plants.
Step 2: Recognize the diversity of microbes. Microbes include various groups such as bacteria, archaea, fungi, and some protists, each with different characteristics and roles.
Step 3: Consider the habitats of microbes. Microbes are known to inhabit a wide range of environments, including extreme ones like hot springs and deep-sea vents, demonstrating their adaptability.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement 'All microbes are harmful to humans.' This is a generalization that is not true because many microbes are beneficial or harmless to humans, such as those involved in digestion or used in biotechnology.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement among the options is the one claiming all microbes are harmful to humans, as it contradicts the known beneficial roles and diversity of microbes.
