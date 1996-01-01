The T cells that limit the degree of immune system activation from a single stimulus are __________.
A
cytotoxic T cells (CD8+)
B
regulatory T cells (Tregs)
C
helper T cells (CD4+)
D
memory T cells
1
Understand the role of different T cell types in the immune system: Cytotoxic T cells (CD8+) kill infected cells, Helper T cells (CD4+) assist other immune cells, Memory T cells provide long-term immunity, and Regulatory T cells (Tregs) control immune responses.
Focus on the function of Regulatory T cells (Tregs), which are specialized in suppressing or limiting immune system activation to prevent excessive or autoimmune responses.
Recall that the question asks for the T cells that limit the degree of immune system activation from a single stimulus, which points to cells involved in immune regulation rather than activation or memory.
Match the function of limiting immune activation to Regulatory T cells (Tregs), as they maintain immune homeostasis and prevent overactivation.
Conclude that the correct answer is Regulatory T cells (Tregs) because they act as the immune system's 'brakes' to control the intensity of the immune response.
