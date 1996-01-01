Which of the following is primarily associated with cell-mediated immunity?
A
Production of immunoglobulins by plasma cells
B
Neutralization of pathogens by antibodies
C
Activation of cytotoxic T lymphocytes to destroy infected cells
D
Opsonization of bacteria for phagocytosis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the immune system has two main branches: humoral immunity and cell-mediated immunity. Humoral immunity primarily involves antibodies produced by B cells, while cell-mediated immunity involves T cells acting directly on infected or abnormal cells.
Identify the key players in humoral immunity: plasma cells produce immunoglobulins (antibodies), which neutralize pathogens and opsonize bacteria to enhance phagocytosis. These functions are antibody-mediated and thus part of humoral immunity.
Recognize that cell-mediated immunity does not rely on antibodies but on T lymphocytes, especially cytotoxic T cells, which directly kill infected or abnormal cells by recognizing antigen presented on their surface.
Match each option to the correct branch of immunity: production of immunoglobulins and neutralization of pathogens by antibodies are humoral; opsonization is also antibody-mediated; activation of cytotoxic T lymphocytes is a hallmark of cell-mediated immunity.
Conclude that the option 'Activation of cytotoxic T lymphocytes to destroy infected cells' is primarily associated with cell-mediated immunity because it involves T cell responses rather than antibody functions.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Adaptive Immunity with a bite sized video explanation from Jason